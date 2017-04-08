7 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Chelsea Fans Eager to Have Moses Back in Action

Photo: Premium Times
Victor Moses.

Chelsea fans have clamoured for Victor Moses' immediate return to action after Antonio Conte's side seemed to have struggled in their two recent games played without the injured Nigerian international.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moses has missed Chelsea's last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City due to injury.

His last game for Chelsea was in their 2-1 away win against Stoke City in March and it is not yet confirmed if he will feature against Bournemouth on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

Following Moses' continued absence, some of Chelsea fans took to twitter on Friday to express their wish that the right-wing-back get back into the team as quickly as possible.

4EverDope @Flimzzy889 said he wished that Moses could be ready for their away trip to Manchester United next Sunday.

"We've missed you a lot (Moses) and I pray you recover quickly before our match against Man United," he said.

Luke @LukePainter said that he couldn't wait for Moses' return.

"Swift recovery Victor. Need you back," he said.

Ollie Glanvill @OllieGlanvill urged that Moses should be included in Chelsea's squad to face Bournemouth this Saturday.

"Get back for Bournemouth Vic, going to be big," he said.

On his part, J @jwv1995 confessed that Moses had been missed by the fans and the team.

"Hope to see you back in the side soon Vic, we need you."

Also, in other tweets, Sideways @Stamfordrich wrote: "Need you back asap."

While, Blessed Samuel @BlessedSamuel88 said: "We need you back on the pitch... Your impact is missed. Wish you come back soon."

NAN also reports that Moses has made 27 appearances for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals. (NAN)

