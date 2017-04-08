South Africa: State Security Minister Has Not Seen Gordhan 'Plot Report' Yet

State Security Minister David Mahlobo has still not seen the intelligence document containing claims that former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was plotting against the president with international banks, he said on Friday.

"We have said on record we will look at it," he said at a briefing meant to provide information on Friday's marches against President Jacob Zuma.

An irritated Mahlobo said he did not understand why the report even had anything to do with him, as he faced a barrage of questions about it from reporters.

It emerged during the briefing that the SACP had asked the inspector general of intelligence to investigate the report. Newly-installed Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said this was news to her.

News24 reported on Thursday that Zehir Omar, a lawyer for the Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC), said the organisation had received information from "Indian, Iranian and Russian intelligence agencies".

According to this information, international financial institutions were planning to undermine Zuma's government while Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, were on an international investor roadshow to the UK.

Omar said SPOC compiled a dossier and distributed it to people, including officials at ANC headquarters Luthuli House. He denied that SPOC's "dossier" was the same one that allegedly informed Zuma's decision to axe Gordhan and Jonas.

Omar said the document Zuma allegedly relied on was compiled by a South African government intelligence agency.

The ANC said in a statement following the Cabinet reshuffle last week Thursday that the document, while discussed, was not the only reason Gordhan was removed.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the country had seen at least six intelligence reports containing claims about efforts to destabilise the country, including one about a plot to overthrow former president Nelson Mandela.

Mahlobo said he was not part of any confidential meeting within the ANC to discuss the report, and so could not comment on what was said there either.

"I am not a member of the officials. I don't sit in the meeting," he said. Mahlobo is also an ANC national working committee and national executive committee member.

Instead, Mahlobo seemed intent on stressing that Zuma had not committed a crime by reshuffling the Cabinet, and that all Cabinet ministers served at his pleasure.

He seemed upset by insinuations that the new Cabinet ministers were not up to the job, and that the underperformers had survived.

"If one day he [Zuma] says 'I want to disappoint you' it will be his prerogative'."

Mapisa-Nqakula said they had come to the briefing to thank South Africans for protesting peacefully and to thank police for protecting people. She said they had not expected the focus to be on the intelligence document and the Cabinet reshuffle.

Around 60 000 people were at the countrywide anti-Zuma marches and one person was arrested, but she still needed to briefed about the finer details of the day, she said.

Source: News24