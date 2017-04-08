7 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Finance Minister Rejects Poor Health Reports - 'I Am Old but Fit and Well'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has rejected accusations that he is in poor health, downplaying reports that pushed on a wheel chair from a check in point to a boarding lounge at OR Tambo Airport in South Africa.

The 81-year-old minister confirmed he was wheeled at the airport because of a recurrent backache.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Thursday in a series of pre-budget consultations, Gondwe said he was enjoying good health.

He played down assertions that old age is now catching up with him.

"I am fit and well," said Gondwe at Bingu International Convention Centre.

"I could have made these remarks while seated but I thought I should stand at this podium to show that I am fit contrary to social media reports that I was old and dying," he added.

He said it was true that he was wheeled to catch a flight back home.

"What happened was that airport personnel at OR Tambo Airport I was struggling with my walking and thought I would be better served on a wheelchair so they brought me a wheelchair just to ensure I moved fast to the next point of airport service.

"So I am fit and people should not worry about that."

Commenting on the 2017/18 National Budget, the Finance Minister said the financial plan is set to roll out on July 1 would remain at K1.2 trillion.

Gondwe said such would be the case because of improvements in the economic environment.

He said they want to " equate the domestic revenue with expenditure."

Gondwe said places where government priorities demand more money, they will increase the funding and those areas which are less productive they will decrease the money.

The minister said government will consider suggestions made by stakeholders on key priority areas, including issues to do with climate change.

Malawi

Malawi Airlines Urges Women to Venture Into Aviation

Malawi Airlines has urged women in the country not to look down on themselves but venture into challenging careers such… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.