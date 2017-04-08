7 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Uncle Kathy Would Have Been Proud - Foundation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The nationwide marches against President Jacob Zuma on Friday would have made the struggle stalwart "very proud", the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said.

"What happened here today is consistent with the call that Uncle Kathy himself had made for the president to step down," CEO Neeshan Balton said.

"This gathering here reflected South Africans across race, across class, but also across political ideologies, and he would have been very proud of this coming together."

Social activist, Mark Heywood, one of the organisers of the Save SA march from Church Square to the Union Buildings said it was a success, and only the first step.

"We, together with others, have plans over the next few weeks, but this was a test we had to pass before we could concretise those next plans."

The #AntiZuma marches were a response to Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last Thursday, and its effect on the economy.

Another Save SA leader, Sipho Pityana, said he was happy that despite the fact that it was a working day, many civil servants across the country showed their support.

"We had a successful march to demonstrate that the majority of South Africans don't approve of the continued stay of Jacob Zuma, and that we reject the coup d'état of the Guptas that happened on the 31st of March, and the response has been very resounding," he said.

Pityana however said he was not convinced that Zuma would step down, as he had no conscience. He hoped the ANC would recall him, or that its MPs would support the vote of no confidence in him.

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said he was glad South Africans chose to defend the country's democracy.

Source: News24

South Africa

Kathrada Memorial Organisers Go to Court Over Fears ANCYL Will Target Gordhan

Organisers of a memorial service for ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, scheduled to take place in Durban this Sunday, say… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.