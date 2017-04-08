Zimbabwe: Pole Dancer Bev Suffers Miscarriage

Controversial pole dancer and Sexy Angles leader Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda says she has suffered a miscarriage.

The announcement was made by her manager Hapaguti 'Harpers' Mapimhidze.

Said Mapimhidze; "Allow me to announce this, that Bev had a miscarriage last sunda @Holly hotel soon after the show.

"Tati tekuzivisei sehamadzedu neteam dzaBev (we thought it will be good to let you know as Bev's fans).

Bev hit the headlines three months back when she announced that she was two months pregnant by Dhelira hit-maker Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya (Andy Muridzo).

Muridzo denied responsibility for the pregnancy but publicly admitted that he had an affair with the pole dancer. He claimed that he had been "seduced" and enticed" by the raunchy dancer.