7 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Army Certified to Train Militaries for UN Peace Keeping Mission

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) has received a rare certification to train militaries for UN peace keeping mission.

US ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer gave the certificate to MDF commander General Spoon Phiri during the graduation ceremony of over 800 soldiers for UN peace keeping mission which was being held in Chikala Hills, Machinga.

"This means we can train any military in Africa, we can train even the military in Mozambique for any peace keeping mission," said Phiri.

This means Malawi is one of the few forces in Africa eligible to train soldiers for peace keeping mission.

Phiri said Malawi will no longer need to have foreign military experts train the MDF soldiers for peace keeping mission.

MDF soldiers have been deployed in various countries including Sudan, Kosovo, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

