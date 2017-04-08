South Africa: 10 Things About the #SAUnites Marches

10 things about #SAUnites day

1. About 60 000 people countrywide participated in the marches over President Jacob Zuma, according to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. 12 000 people marched in Cape Town, according to mayoral committee member JP Smith;

2. At least five people were injured during the marches and pickets;

3. One person was arrested in Limpopo;

4. The marches are not "legal" or "illegal", they are "authorised" or "unauthorised", according to Mapisa-Nqakula, who was not sure about whether the MKMVA gathering outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg was "authorised" or not;

5. Former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's Twitter account issued a "fake" tweet calling the marches "rubbish". She tweeted that a probe into the tweet is underway;

6. The new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula called his former Cabinet colleague Pravin Gordhan "a hero of fat cats and capitalists";

7. Many companies let their staff take a day's leave for the protests;

8. And while the protesters were marching, South Africa had to defend itself at the International Criminal Court over why it did not arrest Sudanese head of state Omar al Bashir when he was in the country in 2015;

9. The ANC says there was no discussion on Friday over the new call for Zuma to resign and according to the Presidency, Zuma carries on with official presidential business in Limpopo on Saturday;

10. Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says people have the 2019 elections to make their choices.

Source: News24