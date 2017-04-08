8 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 10 Things About the #SAUnites Marches

Tagged:

Related Topics

10 things about #SAUnites day

1. About 60 000 people countrywide participated in the marches over President Jacob Zuma, according to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. 12 000 people marched in Cape Town, according to mayoral committee member JP Smith;

2. At least five people were injured during the marches and pickets;

3. One person was arrested in Limpopo;

4. The marches are not "legal" or "illegal", they are "authorised" or "unauthorised", according to Mapisa-Nqakula, who was not sure about whether the MKMVA gathering outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg was "authorised" or not;

5. Former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's Twitter account issued a "fake" tweet calling the marches "rubbish". She tweeted that a probe into the tweet is underway;

6. The new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula called his former Cabinet colleague Pravin Gordhan "a hero of fat cats and capitalists";

7. Many companies let their staff take a day's leave for the protests;

8. And while the protesters were marching, South Africa had to defend itself at the International Criminal Court over why it did not arrest Sudanese head of state Omar al Bashir when he was in the country in 2015;

9. The ANC says there was no discussion on Friday over the new call for Zuma to resign and according to the Presidency, Zuma carries on with official presidential business in Limpopo on Saturday;

10. Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says people have the 2019 elections to make their choices.

Source: News24

South Africa

Kathrada Memorial Organisers Go to Court Over Fears ANCYL Will Target Gordhan

Organisers of a memorial service for ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, scheduled to take place in Durban this Sunday, say… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.