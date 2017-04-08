Kenya: 9 Kenyan Women Nominated in This Year's New African Woman Awards

Nine Kenyan women are among this year's 68 nominees of the New African Woman Awards.

Among those nominated include the proprietor of the first Kenyan-owned beer factory, Tabitha Karanja, CEO of Keroche Breweries, founder of one of the country's biggest PR firms Gina Din-Kariuki and Kenya Women Holding CEO Jennifer Riria.

The list also includes the reigning 5,000m Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot and Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyon'go.

Also nominated is the new UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Somalia's first female presidential candidate Fadumo Dayib and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The women have been chosen from different categories that include business, education, politics, science, media and Sports among others.