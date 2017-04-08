8 April 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Africa: Amina Mohammed, Chimamanda Nominated For Top African Women Award

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Rising child comedienne, Emmanuella.
By Chukwudi Esther Chidinma

Following weeks of public nominations from across the African continent and its diaspora, the final nominees for the much-anticipated New African Woman Awards 2017 have been announced.

Chosen in 12 categories, 68 groundbreaking women have made the final list which will now be adjudicated by a special panel of judges, and the winners in each category will be announced on 12 April at a Gala Dinner in Dakar, Senegal.

The new UN deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed, Somalia’s first female presidential candidate Fadumo Dayib, Gambia’s doyen of democratic change, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the South African Olympic gold medallist  Caster Semenya and her fellow countrywoman, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, are some of the names that made the final list from  the thousands of nominations received.

Organised by the pan-African bi-monthly, New African  the Awards – which celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributions in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months will take place on the eve of the New African Woman Forum, which takes place at Dakar’s Terrou-Bi Hotel on 13 April.

Africa

Electoral Integrity in Africa - Lessons From Nigeria

No region of the globe has escaped the "wave of democratisation," which hit the world from the early 1990s. While… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.