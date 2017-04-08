8 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Raises Alarm Over Increasing Rate of Suicide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chioma Obinna

As the world yesterday marked this year's World Health Day with the theme: "Let's Talk Depression", the Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over increasing rate of suicide in the state, lamenting that the current recession has made the situation to be worse.

To this end, there are plans to commence treatment of depression and other mental disorders in the state's 57 flagship Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs. Addressing a press conference to mark the 2017 World Health Day, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris also disclosed that the State has opened two helplines; 08058820777 and 09030000741 through which the residents can ask questions and seek help from experts for early intervention.

Idris who noted that mental health, particularly depression has become a public health concern and a major cause of suicide said statistics released by the World Health Organisation, WHO, showed that 300 million people are now living with depression, an increase of more than 18 per cent between 2005 and 2015.

According to him, "Depression is characterised by sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, feelings of tiredness, and poor concentration.

Similarly, depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and a major contributor to overall burden of disease. "Depression can impair an individual's ability to function at work or school or cope with daily life. In its most severe form, depression can lead to suicide."

Idris said that depression can be prevented or managed.

He said the current situation calls for a change in the attitudes that perpetuate stigma and discrimination that have isolated people in the past.

"The cases of suicide in the state have further substantiated that mental health deserves much higher strategic priority and it is a signal with an articulate and unified voice behind it." he added.

On his part, a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya said: "Per week in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, we have nothing less than 2 to 3 mentally ill destitute that are picked from the streets, treated free. "For suicides, the rate seem to be high and there is focus on it now and the methodology is bizarre," he added.

Nigeria

Three Years After Chibok Kidnap - #BBOG Begins Seven-Day Global Week of Action

The BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group on Friday began its Global Week of Action at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.