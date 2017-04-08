Kenya: Ruth Odinga Drops Out of Kisumu Gubernatorial Race

Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga is not in the county's gubernatorial race.

Ms Odinga, the ODM leader Raila Odinga's younger sister who had vowed to unseat her boss Jack Ranguma, did not pay Sh250,000 mandatory fee for female aspirants eyeing the position in ODM party.

"I am not vying for governor and that can be confirmed from ODM party because I did not pay the nomination fees," she said.

Male aspirants eyeing the ODM ticket in the governor race were required to pay Sh 500,000 while females parted with Sh250,000.

A survey by pollster Infotrak on Friday said most Kisumu County's voters would re-elect Mr Ranguma.

The poll, conducted between March 31 and April 2, placed Ms Odinga fourth with 0.3 per cent. Respondents said they would vote for her because of her integrity.

In an interview with Nation.co.ke, Ms Odinga wondered why Infotrak surveyed her, yet she is "not even a paid up aspirant with the party."

"This means the polls cannot be trusted at all because it left out paid up members but went ahead to rank people who are not even in the race," she said.

Ms Odinga said she will align herself with a candidate who has a good manifesto for a running mate slot.