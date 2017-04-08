8 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Mosque in Maiduguri

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).

Two female suicide bombers were killed as worshippers at a mosque in Juddumuri village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, North-east Nigeria, prevented the bombers from infiltrating the mosque, the police have said.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, "At about 0520hrs, today (Saturday), two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at juddumuri village, after federal high court.

"They were intercepted and prevented by the moslem worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others.

"The injured were rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by SEMA (State Emergency Management Agency)."

Isuku said the second blast heard moments latter "was from the unexploded IED from the second suicide bomber, which was detonated by the command's EOD team at the scene".

Nigeria

Three Years After Chibok Kidnap - #BBOG Begins Seven-Day Global Week of Action

The BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group on Friday began its Global Week of Action at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.