Nigeria: Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Mosque in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers were killed as worshippers at a mosque in Juddumuri village on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, North-east Nigeria, prevented the bombers from infiltrating the mosque, the police have said.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, "At about 0520hrs, today (Saturday), two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at juddumuri village, after federal high court.

"They were intercepted and prevented by the moslem worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others.

"The injured were rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by SEMA (State Emergency Management Agency)."

Isuku said the second blast heard moments latter "was from the unexploded IED from the second suicide bomber, which was detonated by the command's EOD team at the scene".