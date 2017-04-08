8 April 2017

Nigeria: Our Government Has Failed Our Chibok Girls

Photo: Al-Jazeera
Chibok girls in tearful reunion with families.
By Nwafor Sunday

Former Minister of Education and one of the Coordinators of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, campaign group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, in a series of tweet said it is remaining six days to April 14 to be precisely 3 years when our girls were kidnapped by Boko hara terrorists. She said that our government has failed our Chibok girls.

Government's inability and silence to get back our Chibok girls she said was because known of the kidnapped girls were their daughters. If they were their daughters they wouldn't have left them for 3 years in the camp of these bloody terrorists uncared, unloved and unattended to.

Moving further she said certain souls are more important than other souls in our country and that should not be so. "We cannot be a nation that does not dignify human life, she said."

Imam Sheikh Khalid, while addressing the BBOG campaign group at the Unity Fountain, said that Nigeria will not be great until Nigerians begin to believe that one soul in Nigeria is every soul in Nigeria.

"Imagine three years of your life taken away from you by terrorist. Our daughters have been away for too long, it's time to bring them home'. If it were the children of the ruling class, will they keep making excuses for their inability to rescue them for almost three years? Sheik Khalid."

Dr Oby Ezekwesili charged the good citizens of Nigeria to contribute in the quest of finding Chiboks missing girls. "Until we all believe we are stakeholders in this country, the country may not make progress," she said.

