8 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2 Suicide Bombers Dead in a Failed Attack On Mosque

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).

The Borno Police Command in Maiduguri said on Saturday that two suspected female suicide bombers died when one them detonated the Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on her.

The police said worshippers at Juddumari mosque in Maiduguri noticed the suspects and stopped them from attacking the worshippers in the mosque during the early morning prayer.

Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command stated this in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said "at about 5.20a.m on Saturday, two suspected female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at Juddumari village, after Federal High court, Maiduguri.

"They were intercepted and prevented by the worshippers and in the process, one of them detonated her IED, killing both of them and injuring five others.

"The injured were rushed to a specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers had been evacuated by the officials of the State Emergency Management Agency.

Malam Abduldulkadir Ibrahim, Information Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North East, also said the response team of the agency helped in evacuating the bodies.

"Following an explosion around a mosque close to Federal high court Jiddari, the emergency response teams have evacuated the bodies of two female suicide bombers believed to have died in the incident.

He said the injured were administered with first aid and taken to hospitals thereafter.

More on This

Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Mosque in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers were killed as worshippers at a mosque in Juddumuri village on the outskirts of Maiduguri,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.