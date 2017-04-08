Nigeria: 2 Suicide Bombers Dead in a Failed Attack On Mosque

The Borno Police Command in Maiduguri said on Saturday that two suspected female suicide bombers died when one them detonated the Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on her.

The police said worshippers at Juddumari mosque in Maiduguri noticed the suspects and stopped them from attacking the worshippers in the mosque during the early morning prayer.

Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the command stated this in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said "at about 5.20a.m on Saturday, two suspected female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at Juddumari village, after Federal High court, Maiduguri.

"They were intercepted and prevented by the worshippers and in the process, one of them detonated her IED, killing both of them and injuring five others.

"The injured were rushed to a specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers had been evacuated by the officials of the State Emergency Management Agency.

Malam Abduldulkadir Ibrahim, Information Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North East, also said the response team of the agency helped in evacuating the bodies.

"Following an explosion around a mosque close to Federal high court Jiddari, the emergency response teams have evacuated the bodies of two female suicide bombers believed to have died in the incident.

He said the injured were administered with first aid and taken to hospitals thereafter.