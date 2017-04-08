8 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Killed As Female Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri Mosque

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Abdulkareem Haruna

At least two bodies were recovered outside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, early Saturday, after two female suicide bombers attacked worshippers there, officials said.

The attackers struck as worshippers observed early morning prayers in an area called Jiddari Polo.

Five people were injured in the attack, officials said.

Police said the girls could not gain much access into the targeted mosque. One of the suicide bombers later detonated an explosive that killed her fellow attacker too, police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, said.

A similar attack was carried out on a mosque in the same location on October 23, 2015.

About 18 worshippers were killed in that attack by a lone bomber.

Mr. Isuku, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident happened "at about 0520hrs, today, when two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at Juddumuri village, after federal high court.

"They were intercepted and prevented by the Muslim worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others.

"The injured were rushed to specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by state emergency management agency (SEMA)."

A second blast was heard from the same location at about 6.37am.

One of the female bombers

But the police spokesman said the sound occurred as ordnance operatives defused the bomb held by the second suicide bomber.

