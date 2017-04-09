Kenya: Burna Boy - He Came, He Annoyed, He Called Us Peasants

Nigerian dancehall-reggae artiste Burna Boy was in town last weekend and he seems to have left a bad taste in some Kenyans' mouths.

The musician performed at club Privee in Westlands but ended up angering a section of those who turned after he showed up some minutes to 3 am only to perform for a mere hour, leaving the crowd who had been waiting for hours in disbelief.

Kenyans on Twitter (#KOT) caused an uproar, voicing their disappointment in the 'Soke' hit maker for his bad performance.

Kenyan musician Antoneosoul expressed his dissatisfaction through Twitter saying: "You wanna bring in Burna Boy to perform at top dollar yet there's many Kenyan artistes who could perform way better than that "diva".

@fettywaf twitted, "Burna Boy pulled a Davido...," he said comparing Burna Boy's performance to his fellow Nigerian artiste Davido, who came to Kenya back in early 2015 who apart from staging a poor show, also walked out as he was being interviewed by Larry Madowo.

But not everyone on KOT was angry;

@_ruxx_ tweeted "Guys. Big artistes very rarely show up at nightclubs to perform. They're paid to show up, hug people and dip. Simple."

To make matters worse, the 'Yawa Dey' star reacted to the harsh criticism by replying to some of the rude tweets and further blocking a great number of the critics. Additionally, he replied to one user terming Kenyans as "peasants".

One Kenyan radio personality Tweeted saying he will never play Burna Boy's hits just as he did with Davido. Burna Boy replied, backing his fellow Nigerian singer telling the radio personality that he and Davido could buy his "dead" radio station and "turn it into an ashtray."