8 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Rivals - President Lungu and Hichilema Share Kuomboka Stage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Political rivals President Edgar Lungu and opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema today share the stage at the Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people.

President Lungu said the event was exciting and went on well.

"I must admit that it is indeed a priviledge to board the Nalikwanda together with the Litunga as it sail to Limulunga. I want to reaffirm my government's commitment to work with traditional leaders in promoting our culture, peace and unity," he said.

Hichilema also said he had a wonderful time in Mongu where he received a thunderous welcome.

"We are still in Mongu with our Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) for the Kuomboka Ceremony. This morning we went to Lealui and joined other dignitaries in celebrating the Kuomboka ceremony.

"Like, we have been stating, traditional ceremonies must be part of the wider economic diversification programmes.

"Most importantly, they help in tracing and maintaining our national heritage for the future generations as they define who we are," he said.

Although both leaders seemed to have enjoyed their moments at the historic traditional ceremony, neither of the two acknowledged the other's presence at the ceremony.

Zambia

Govt Justifies Electricity Tariff Hike

Government has justified the proposal by ZESCO to increase electricity tariffs. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.