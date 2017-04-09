Uganda: Armyworm - How Prepared Are We?

Joseph Mayengo a smallholder farmer at Manja Village Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District suddenly discovered that his maize crop was under attack by strange looking caterpillars.

They had perforated holes in the leaves and in the stems, and it was clear that there was little chance for the maize plants to survive. He remembered he had a pesticide in the house that was left over from what he used in the last tomato season. He figured that he could use it to save his maize crop.

The following morning he set to work. However, after a few days there was no sign at all that the caterpillars had reduced in any way and within just a week the entire maize field was destroyed and many of his fellow farmers were complaining about similar losses. The farmer has since come to learn that the strange caterpillars are the fall armyworm.

The dilemma

Masaka District agriculture officer, Fred Kabango, has asked the farmers to be vigilant and ensure they use the right doze of the pesticide he named as dimethioate. "We had a bit of it and we have given it out to some farmers to use. But of course we don't have enough to give to all the farmers and we recommend that they buy it from farmers' shops. Asked if there have been any reported successes, he said he was not yet aware of any really. "It is a new pest said to have originated from the Americas where the caterpillars are known to have developed some resistance to pesticides." It was clear that there is a new challenge the Ugandan farmers are faced with---- learning how to fight the armyworm. "It is still new in Africa,"

David Phiri, the Food and Agriculture Organisation coordinator for southern Africa said during an emergency FAO summit about the fall armyworm in Harare, Zimbabwe in February. "So, farmers do not know really how to treat it. You use different methods. One of them is pesticides; another is to use biological control. Another is to use natural control, like digging trenches around the farm (or) getting natural predators, like birds, to eat those worms," said Phiri.

"...It's very difficult to control it, so they will have to use different methods--including sometimes burning the crops."

Training need

Kabango went on to say that it will require some training for farmers in Uganda, especially as the caterpillars lay eggs at night on the lower part of the leaves of the host plant. Some farmers' shops recommend that it is best to spray pesticides such as thiamethoxam pyrethroids and lambda cyhalothrin in the evening when the caterpillars are laying the eggs. Trouble is that some unscrupulous people are out selling fake drugs and farmers have got to be very careful. And since fall armyworms are also known to be hosted by some wild plants a farmer may endeavour to kill the pests in their garden but could still be invaded by nearby plants in the wild bush.

Interventions

The Agriculture state minister, Christopher Kibazanga, said the crop-destroying fall armyworm threatens food security efforts.

"We have so far Shs10b towards purchase of pesticides to help our farmers across the country that don't have access to them. We also have a government taskforce on ground to help farmers combat the dangerous armyworm," said Mr Kibazanga.

Kibazanga said the presence of the deadly fall armyworm had been confirmed in more than 30 districts in the country and that the government joint task force is in eastern, northern, West Nile and western Uganda where they share messages on how to combat the outbreak of the worms.

Impact

According to the Uganda Agriculture 2015 Census, Uganda produces close to four million metric tonnes of maize grain. FAO says 10 per cent of this is used to make animal feeds while the rest is consumed as human food or exported to neighbouring countries. About 3.6 million households in Uganda depend on maize as food and it is the main food item for almost all the country's schools.

Yet some media reports have indicated that the armyworm outbreak could have a greater effect on Uganda's foreign exchange earnings from flowers and other agricultural produce exported to the European Union since the fall armyworm is also known to feed on some flowers and vegetable species. The Fall Armyworm is among the pests that are classified technically as dangerous and quarantined under the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), a strict international law that was made to prevent pests moving across countries. Uganda stands to lose about $800 million annually which it has been getting from exporting flowers and other cultivated products to the European Union.