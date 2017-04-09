Tanzania: Mbowe, Mdee Grilled By Parliamentary Committee

THE Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, yesterday grilled Kawe lawmaker Halima Mdee and Leader of Opposition Camp, Freeman Mbowe for several hours for allegedly breaching parliamentary standing orders.

Ms Mdee (Chadema) and Mr Mbowe, who is also Chadema Chairman, turned up for the hearing which commenced at 10:00 am. The duo was questioned for several hours by the committee headed by Newala legislator and former minister, Mr George Mkuchika. As per the House rules, after the hearing, the committee will present its verdicts to the Office of the Speaker for action.

Ms Mdee, 39, allegedly used offensive language against the Speaker during last Wednesday's heated East African Legislative Assembly elections.

The Speaker ordered Ms Mdee to report back to Dodoma immediately or face arrest. Vividly incensed by the incidences, Mr Ndugai said Halima's actions were a gross misdemeanor and ordered the police to arrest her and take her to the newlydesignated capital to face her charges.

The speaker told the National Assembly after the question-answer session on Thursday that the Kawe MP had demonstrated irrespective behaviour of the highest degree for quite some time and warned he would not tolerate serial offenders in the Parliament.

The Speaker also directed Mr Mbowe, who presides as leader of the opposition camp in the Parliament to appear before Mkuchika's committee immediately following guidance sought by several lawmakers in the wake of the former's abusive language against the ruling party, CCM, and the government, whom he accused of maliciously voting down Chadema's EALA candidates.

Mr Ndugai reminded the legislators that as head of the House, he would ensure the National Assembly is conducting its functions by observing the rules and regulations, including freedom of speech, but he would not allow such kind of gross misconduct.

He told the lawmakers to behave properly because security has been intensified in all areas around the Parliamentary grounds, save for the toilets, warning that all people misbehaving and violating the rules and orders will be dealt with accordingly.