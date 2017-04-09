Zimbabwe: Tea With the Queen - Mugabe's Brexit Chance

Photo: New Zimbabwe

The Mugabe's and the Queen.

Tourism minister Walter Mzembi - currently travelling the world as he campaigns to become the next secretary general of the United Nations' World Tourism Organisation - has been talking up the possibility of a meeting between the UK and Zimbabwe at heads of state level.

Now, there is some method to the apparent madness.

Mzembi suggests that the Matriarch of the House of Windsor, now 90-years-old, should take tea with Zimbabwean autocrat, President Robert Mugabe - a fellow nonagenarian aged 93.

Addressing a marketing Indaba in London recently, Mzembi said one of the things he would try and do in his first 100 days in office, should he get the UN job, is help arrange that meeting between Mugabe and the British sovereign.

"I dream big, and I don't think I dream impractical," he later told the London-based Telegraph newspaper and also expressed the same sentiments on the BBC's Hard Talk programme.

Few understand the exceptional facility of a cuppa as an instrument for political seduction - or subjugation - better than President Mugabe and opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai; the latter with huge regret possibly.

After he came close to toppling Mugabe from power in 2008, Tsvangirai - suddenly prime minister - found himself guest at Monday tea with the veteran Zanu PF leader over the tenure of the coalition government.

Perhaps under the influence - of the tea - Tsvangirai was soon telling the world that Mugabe was not, as the West claims, a ruthless autocrat; rather he was "a hero, a liberator and the founding father of Zimbabwe".

When the ineffectual premiership was gone, critics and supporters alike were convinced that the State House tea sessions progressively shrivelled Tsvangirai to political impotence, allowing the wily Mugabe to quietly engineer his landslide reclamation of untrammelled power in 2013.

Now, and like Tsvangirai, the Brits have caused Mugabe bucket-loads of trouble. After the Zanu PF leader violently took land from thousands of white commercial farmers - many with UK familial ties - sanctions were imposed by the West, cajoled by a seething Whitehall.

The punitive measures meant Mugabe's wife Grace, reputedly an industrious shopaholic, could no longer shop in London - and that grates with the Zimbabwean leader. Worse, Mugabe says the sanctions crippled Zimbabwe's industry, stoking an economic crisis that has lasted nearly two decades and driven millions into exile.

Time for seduction of the Queen - with tea? The moment may be opportune; Britain is in the hunt for new friendships as it leaves the European Union on acrimonious terms.

"It's time for engagement," mused a political analyst who did not want to be named, adding that "The same nationalistic sentiments driving Brexit where at play during Zimbabwe's land reform programme."

But word from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is that emotions are still quite raw over the land seizures.

The FCO reportedly takes the view that; "Zimbabwe is not a foreign policy issue; it's very much part of our domestic policy!

"There is a fair amount of people (in the British establishment) for whom Zimbabwe and what happened there touches an intimate, if not a familial nerve."

It does not help either that Britain's chief diplomat is Boris Johnson whose last public comments regarding Zimbabwe featured a blistering attack on Mugabe and his policies.

Minister Mzembi is however, optimistic. "(The UK and Zimbabwe) are so much in love with each other," he told the UK's Telegraph newspaper.

Zim has nothing to offer

But Zanu PF's man in London Nick Mangwana is not quite as sanguine.

"It (Brexit) is an opportunity but not a big one. The UK is more focussed on India and other Commonwealth countries," Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com.

"At the moment, Zimbabwe does not have much to offer the UK marketwise because of an imploding economy where there is no disposable income to talk about," he continued rather brutally for a ruling party official.

"We have too small a population unlike India, China, Nigeria etc. But in the grand scheme of things any friends will add value no matter how small.

"That said, our population and economy don't make us a priority."

UK-based journalist and political commentator Chofamba Sithole felt that; "Things could go either way.

"On the one hand, there is no compelling economic interest. Zimbabwe is not delivering a huge economic dividend such that Britain might want to hasten reengagement and rehabilitation of Harare.

"Secondly, despite leaving the EU and diminishing its global standing as a result, the UK still (affects) pretensions for global leadership ... they want to remain a moral reference point bringing dictatorships and other non-democratic regimes into check.

"So, for demonstrative effect, there will be regimes that they act against. As such, Zimbabwe is on a short leash; (Harare could) be used to demonstrate that Britain still insists on democratic values ... so they can make things stringent."

Mugabe a toxic politician

David Mutori, another UK-based political commentator, said Mzembi was being overly ambitious.

"Tea between President Mugabe and the British Queen? Great intentions but fat chance of that happening. It's more realistic for Minister Mzembi to aim for tea between President Mugabe and the British Ambassador to Harare," said Mutori.

He continued: "Politicians manage their reputations like brands. They keep an eagle eye on their names and reputations in order to preserve and promote themselves.

"One way that politicians protect their brands is by being careful not to be (or seen to be) associated with unattractive political brands. President Mugabe is considered to be a soiled and career ending brand in the West.

"Politicians do not want to be seen in the same vicinity with Zimbabwe's president let alone see their queen have a cup of tea with him!

"Zimbabwe could however, exploit the difficult Brexit negotiations by positioning itself as a pawn but that is likely to work if they use the opportunity to normalise their relationship with an EU that excludes Britain."