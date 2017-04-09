East Africa: Seven Tanzanians Get EAC Secretariat Jobs

THE East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers which met at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, from March 30th to April 4th, this year, has appointed 31 East Africans to various positions at the EAC Secretariat in which seven are Tanzanians.

A statement issued yesterday, show that among the appointment Tanzanians Mr Kamugisha Kazaura is the new Director, Infrastructure replacing Mr Philip Wambugu whose contract expired on 1st February, 2017.

Moreover, Ms Ruth Mtoi Simba becomes the new Director, Human Resources and Administration replacing Mr Joseph Edison Ochwada who exited the Secretariat on 19 March, this year. Ms Simba was until her appointment the Principal Human Resource Officer.

Other Tanzanians to serve the EAC secretariat and positions in bracket include Suma Watson Mwakyusa (Principal International Relations Officer), Fahari Gilbert Marwa (Principal Agricultural Economist), Monica Mihigo (Principal Trade Officer - Internal Trade), Suleiman Ahmed Athumani (Senior Materials Pavement Officer) and Anthony Aminiel Minja (Customs Officer - Tariff and Valuation).

Moreover, Alusaria Daniel Swai will serve as an Accountant at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ). Furthermore, Ali Dotto Ntegwa has been appointed as an Accountant for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) alongside two staff members from other member countries

.The Council further appointed four officers to the Lake Victoria Basin Commission and one officer each to the East African Science and Technology Commission and the East African Health Research Commission.

The appointments to the Secretariat will address a biting staff shortage which was occasioned by the departure of 26 members of staff due to retirement either on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years or expiry of their fixed term contracts.

The appointments were made after interviews conducted by the EAC Ad Hoc Services Commission which draws Commissioners from Public Service Commissions in the Partner States. Among the appointees is Mr Kenneth Apollo Bagamuhunda as the Director General, Customs and Trade to replace Mr Peter Kiguta who retired on 1st December, 2016.

Mr Bagamuhunda was previously the Director of Customs at the Secretariat. Professional staff at the EAC are recruited on a five-year term, renewable once subject to a mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

The Council resolved that the appointments take effect from 4th of April, 2017 and directed the Secretariat to conduct due diligence for the successful candidates before confirmation of their appointments. The Council further directed the EAC Secretariat to ensure that an induction programme is conducted before the appointed staff assume office.