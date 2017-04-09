Ghana: Full List of Winners At VGMA 2017

Photo: Ghana Star

Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after several hours of technical hitches have started and the momentum has been building up gradually.

There have been several performances and awards have been given out.

See full list of winners here:

Highlife Song of the year

Kofi Kinaata (Confession)

Gospel Song of the year

Nacee (Ye WO nyame)

Reggae/Dancehall song of the year

Stonebwoy (People Dey)

Hip hop song of the year

M.manifest (God MC)

Hip life Song of the year

Flowking Stone (Go low)

Afro pop song of the year

E. L (Kabuame)

Hiphop artiste of the year

Sarkodie

Song writer of the year

Kofi Kinaata's (Confession)

Lifetime achiever award

Paapa Yankson

Male Vocalist of the year

Joe Mettle

Female Vocalist of the year

Adina

Group of the year

VVIP

Best Collaboration of the Year

VVIP ft Patoranking Alhaji

Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year

Stonebwoy

Best Rapper of the year

M.anifest

Best Music Video

Okyeame Kwame ft Mzvee (small small)

Album of the year

Nacee (Counsellor)

Vodafone song of the year

Dobble (Christy)

Record of the year

Adina

Best New Artiste

Fancy Gadam

African Artiste of the year

Run Town

Artiste of the year