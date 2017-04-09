Ghana: Full List of Winners At VGMA 2017

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after several hours of technical hitches have started and the momentum has been building up gradually.
There have been several performances and awards have been given out.
See full list of winners here:
Highlife Song of the year
Kofi Kinaata (Confession)
Gospel Song of the year
Nacee (Ye WO nyame)
Reggae/Dancehall song of the year
Stonebwoy (People Dey)
Hip hop song of the year
M.manifest (God MC)
Hip life Song of the year
Flowking Stone (Go low)
Afro pop song of the year
E. L (Kabuame)
Hiphop artiste of the year
Sarkodie
Song writer of the year
Kofi Kinaata's (Confession)
Lifetime achiever award
Paapa Yankson
Male Vocalist of the year
Joe Mettle
Female Vocalist of the year
Adina
Group of the year
VVIP
Best Collaboration of the Year
VVIP ft Patoranking Alhaji
Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year
Stonebwoy
Best Rapper of the year
M.anifest
Best Music Video
Okyeame Kwame ft Mzvee (small small)
Album of the year
Nacee (Counsellor)
Vodafone song of the year
Dobble (Christy)
Record of the year
Adina
Best New Artiste
Fancy Gadam
African Artiste of the year
Run Town
Artiste of the year