Ghana: Joe Mettle Dedicates 'Best Male Vocalist' Award to Late Danny Nettey

Photo: Ghana Star

Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.

Gospel musician Joe Mettle after winning his second award at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards, said he had one wish.

He wished the late Danny Nettey was present to witness him receive the award for Best Male Vocalist of the Year.

The 'Onwanwani' hit singer beat Ogya Mensah, Afriyie, Akwaboah, Sonnie Badu, and Ernest Opoku to win the award. He had earlier picked up the Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

As soon as he picked the award, he told the packed audience at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Sunday morning that he dedicates the award to the man who discovered him.

"I wish the man who discovered me... unfortunately, he is not here to witness this... the late Danny Nettey," he said solemnly.

Danny Nettey was one of Ghana's best musicians and songwriters. He was best described as one of the pioneers of Contemporary Gospel music in the country.

He passed away on July 15, 2016 at age 47.