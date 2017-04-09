9 April 2017

Ghana: Runtown Is African Artist of the Year

Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.
By James Ayitey

Nigerian singer Runtown has been crowned African Artist of the Year at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Propelling him to this height is his continental hit Mad Over You. Competition from Patoranking, Mr. Eazi, Tekno, and Nathaniel Bassey was simply not enough for the singer, who performed alongside Sarkodie during the performance of the latter's Painkiller. He proceeded to lead the audience through a thrilling rendition of Mad Over You.

Northern-based rapper Fancy Gadam caused a big upset when he was adjudged Best New Act. He came into the awards an underdog, with many tipping Medikal for the award. Medical, who had 7 nominations for this year's event, won none of them -losing to the likes of M.anifest, and Sarkodie.

The 18th edition, the event is a Charterhouse Ghana production, and has Vodafone as headline sponsor.

