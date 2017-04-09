9 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Joe Mettle Makes History, Wins Artiste of the Year

Photo: Ghana Star
Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.
By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Gospel musician Joe Mettle has made history! He has simply broken a jinx that has been hanging over the Ghana Music Awards.

Since the awards' inception in 2000, no gospel artiste has won the award before. Joe Mettle has changed that!

To make that history, the 'Onwanwani' hit singer beat E. L, Sarkodie, MzVee, Stonebwoy and Medikal to win the award.

He, therefore, holds the bragging rights as the best artiste in Ghana for a year.

In his acceptance speech, Joe Mettle said, "This is for God almighty, this is for gospel music, this is for Christian and for every gospel musician in this house, I just want to say that the door is open"

Joe Mettle also walked away with the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year awards.

