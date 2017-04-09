9 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Ras Kuuku Storms Out of #VGMA2017 After Losing Out to Stonebwoy

Photo: Ghana Star
Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.
By Matilda Asare

Popular Reggae singer Ras Kuuku, who was confident of winning awards in the Reggae/Dancehall categories at the ongoing VGMAs stormed out of the Accra International Conference Centre after losing out to colleague Stonebwoy.

Before walking through the exit, he turned around and called organisers thieves in Twi. VVIP member Zeal obviously noticed this, for as he went up to receive the prize for Group of the Yea with VVIP, he remarked that it was pointless to be angry at losing out on an award, but to work harder for it next year.

Was Kuuku, since releasing Nokre (2012) has become pivotal in Reggae music in Ghana. With popular singles and collaboration with other key music acts across genres, he has bagged a number of awards, and gained a remarkable affection among music lovers.

Compered by Anita Erskine, VGMA 2017 is a Charterhouse Ghana production. It is sponsored by telecoms giant Vodafone. EL, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, MzVee, Medikal are all in the running for the coveted award of Artist of the Year.

