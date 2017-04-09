Ghana: Manifest Crowned Ghana's 'King of Rap'

Photo: Ghana Star

Prolific rapper Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, known on stage as M.anifest, has been crowned the best rapper in Ghana.

The rapper beat off stiff competition from Flowking Stone, E. L, Meidkal, Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) and Sarkodie to claim the title at the 18th edition of the Ghana Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Saturday.

M.anifest is winning the award after one of the biggest rap beefs the country has ever witnessed in 2016.

M.anifest, in his 'godMC' track, took digs at Sarkodie after he released his 'Bossy' song. Sarkodie also quickly replied M.anifest in his 'Kanta' track. He faced off with rapper Sarkodie in beef songs which trended on social media for several weeks generating a lot of public debate.

The rapper takes over from Sarkodie who won the title at the 2016 edition of the awards.