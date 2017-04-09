9 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Manifest Crowned Ghana's 'King of Rap'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ghana Star
Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.
By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Prolific rapper Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, known on stage as M.anifest, has been crowned the best rapper in Ghana.

The rapper beat off stiff competition from Flowking Stone, E. L, Meidkal, Yaa Pono (Ponobiom) and Sarkodie to claim the title at the 18th edition of the Ghana Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Saturday.

M.anifest is winning the award after one of the biggest rap beefs the country has ever witnessed in 2016.

M.anifest, in his 'godMC' track, took digs at Sarkodie after he released his 'Bossy' song. Sarkodie also quickly replied M.anifest in his 'Kanta' track. He faced off with rapper Sarkodie in beef songs which trended on social media for several weeks generating a lot of public debate.

The rapper takes over from Sarkodie who won the title at the 2016 edition of the awards.

More on This

Ras Kuuku Storms Out of #VGMA2017 After Losing Out to Stonebwoy

Popular Reggae singer Ras Kuuku, who was confident of winning awards in the Reggae/Dancehall categories at the ongoing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.