9 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Corruption in Nigeria Needs Spiritual Approach - Obasanjo

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday disclosed that with Transparency International's perception index, the country needed a spiritual approach in the anti-corruption crusade.

Nigeria was 144 of the 146 countries for 2015/2016 corruption rating.

Obasanjo made the remark in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the 2017 Convention Lecture of the Victory Life Bible Church International. He lamented that the perpetrators do not fear any punishment or consequences because the country's legislators free them from scrutiny and governors' claimed to be immune.

In his paper titled "The Role of the Church in the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria," Obasanjo described the church as an important and influential institution with a pivotal role in curbing and eradicating corruption.

The former President, who was represented by Dr. Femi Olajide observed that legislations alone are not enough as they are often breached by those who make them and those who should implement them.

"The fight against corruption in Nigeria is the fight for the soul and survival of Nigeria. Like cancer, corruption is gradually killing the country," he emphasised.

The General Overseer of the church, Lawrence Achudume, lamented that the inability to know the past has grossly affected the present and plan for the future, which in the larger context caused corruption.

