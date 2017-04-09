9 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Flowking Stone Wins His First Ever VGMA Award

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Ghana Star
Artist of the Year -Joe Mettle.
By Matilda Asare

After several years of hardwork, FlowKing Stone has been awarded with the "Hhip-life Song of the Year" at the 18th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Flowing Stone won the award with his "Go Low" song which received massive airplay and reviews.

Being his first ever VGMA award after years of continuous hardwork, he congratulated the people of Kumasi for the support and was optimistic that there is more to come his way.

"Go Low", a song produced by Tuhbani Muzik beat stiff opposition from "Samba" by Guru, "Club" by Donzy feat. Piesie and Sarkodie ,"RNS" by Sarkodie , "Biegya" by Criss Waddle feat. Stonebwoy ,"Sweet Pie" by Kofi Kinaata and "Alhaji" by VVIP feat. Patoranking to give Stone his first ever VGMA award.

More on This

Joe Mettle Makes History, Wins Artiste of the Year

Gospel musician Joe Mettle has made history! He has simply broken a jinx that has been hanging over the Ghana Music… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.