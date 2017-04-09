Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love in Sex for Collabo Storm

Soul Jah Love allegedly tried to use his influence to get intimate with Mildred Munyikwa, popularly known as Lindsay in Zimdancehall circles, but she refused, The Standard Style has heard.

This revelation surfaced months after Lindsay released a song titled Letter to Soul Jah Love, which has lyrics suggesting she is smitten with the Pamamonya Ipapo singer.

Lindsay said she met Soul Jah Love after several attempts he had made to meet her under the guise of doing business with her.

"When we met he thought I would be overwhelmed by his status and agree to whatever he wanted, but I made it clear to him that it was strictly business and I am serious about my work," she said.

The 23-year-old singer posted a video on YouTube suggesting that Soul Jah Love along with other famous male dancehall chanters sexually exploit female singers who want collaborations.

"He took the song seriously and he wanted to see me, claiming that it was business but that was clearly not his intentions," she said, adding that her morals were intact.

"I know what I am aiming for in my career and he thought I would give in. He can do it with other singers, not me. I am not loose to get a collabo because I know I am talented."

On what inspired the 3 minutes 45 seconds "letter", Lindsay said it was in solidarity with fellow artists and her choice to pen love lyrics was meant to bring comic relief but he completely misread it.

"The lyrics of the song are not what I really feel about him but I wrote the song to bring relief to him at a time when things seemed to be falling apart in his life," Lindsay, who is currently working on her debut album to be released in August, said.

Last year Soul Jah Love suffered misfortunes, including an accident, potential leg amputation and a divorce from Bounty Lisa, which prompted a couple of musicians to write songs comforting him.

When contacted for comment yesterday, Soul Jah Love said he was unfazed by the allegations.

"I do not have much to say. Let her sing wherever she was, I am okay," he said.