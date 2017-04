A car bomb has killed at least 15 people in Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

The blast happened near Somalia's defense ministry in Mogadishu's Deynile district after a car packed with explosives rammed into a convoy carrying Somali military chief.

Those killed in deadly car bomb attack were civilians, according to witnesses.

More than 18 people, including five soldiers were killed by the car bomb explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

More soon.