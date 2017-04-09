Kenya: Police Hunt Thieves Caught On Camera Robbing Briton

Police in Mombasa have launched a massive manhunt on five gangsters who were caught on CCTV stealing from a foreigner at City Mall in Nyali.

The gang, which includes two women, was caught in the footage stealing a bag containing travel documents, Sh75, 000, 200 Euros and jewellery belonging to a British woman.

Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich said the gang escaped using a car parked near the mall.

"The five are part of a gang which has been operating at the City Mall and stealing from people residing in Nyali. Two weeks ago we arrested two members of the gang and now we are pursuing the five and we will bring them to book because we already have crucial leads on the same," said Mr Rotich.

The CCTV footage seen by the Nation, shows the two women coordinating with two male suspects to steal the bag.

One of the male suspects is first seen to be engaged in a phone conversation as he pulls the bag from the restaurant the British woman was.

The man who was in a cream shirt then slowly pushed the white bag before his female accomplice picked it.

The female suspects are throughout the robbery seen talking on phone.

A second male suspect, in a blue shirt, is seen engaging security officers manning the mall's entrance in a conversation, probably to distract them.

Minutes later, the four accomplices casually walked out of the mall, each of them in different directions and met at the waiting car before driving off.

Mr Rotich said the car whose number plate was also captured on CCTV was being tracked.

The incident happened on Friday at around 9.30pm.