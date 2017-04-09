9 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ibori's Daughter Allegedly Wedded a Married Man

It was allegedly reported yesterday by newsmen that Hon Erhiatake Ibori, the daughter of the former governor of Delta state wedded an already married man.

However, she was alledgely reported to have had her traditional wedding with her heartrob, Mr Abioye Suenu, yesterday at Western Delta University in Oghara, Ethiope West L.G.A .of Delta State,

Report has it that Mrs Abioye, the first wife of Mr. Abioye Suenu, cried out that the daughter of ex-governor, Ibori stole her husband, despite her husbands promise to her not to bring a second wife.

Suenu Abioye who we gathered owned Club Slicks in Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos is a happily married with two kids.

According to his wife friend who craved anonymity, Suenu is a hustler and he denied the paternity of Erhiatake child, Only came back after he spent so much she got from being Chairman Appropriation to renovate his Club and entice him. she also claimed that some of the 'family' members who represented Suenu were rented.

