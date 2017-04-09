Ghana: Runtown, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Others Win At Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The 18th edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards closed its curtains on Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana.
The 25-category award which celebrates the best deserving Ghanaian artistes witnessed Nigerian singer, Runtown, go home with the highly coveted "African Artist of the Year" award.
The event was graced with performances from some of the finest in the Ghanaian music industry including Sarkodie, Manifest and Stonebwoy.
Joe Mettle stole the night as he not only became the first gospel artiste to win the "Artiste of the Year" award, he also won in the "Gospel Artiste of the Year" and "Best Male Vocalist" categories respectively.
Some of the other big winners in various categories are, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and Adina.
One of the night's highlights was the celebration of veteran Ghanaian musician, Paapa Yankson, who was given the "Lifetime Achievement Awards" for his contribution to the music industry.
Paapa Yankson (born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba) who landed his first music contract during his mother's funeral was a pioneer member of the Golden Nuggets band where he played for a while and decided to go solo in 1995.
See Full List of Winners:
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Dobble - Christy
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kofi Kinaata
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Hiplife Song of the Year
Stonebwoy - Go Low
Afro-pop Song of the Year
E.L - Kaabu Ame
Hip-hop Song of the Year
M.anifest - god MC
Best New Act
Fancy Gadam
Record of the year
Adina - Too Late
Best Female Vocalist
Adina
Best Male Vocalist
Joe Mettle
Best Group of the Year
VVIP
Best Music Video of the Year
Okyeame Kwame - Small Small feat. MzVee
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata - Confession
Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year
Sarkodie
Best Rapper of the Year
M.anifest
Album of the Year
The Counsellor by Nacee
Unsung Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata - Confession
Gospel Song of the Year
Nacee - Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Stonebwoy - People Dey
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Paapa Yankson
Best Collaboration of the Year
"Alhaji" by VVIP feat. Patoranking
African Artist of the year
Run Town