9 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: New Somali Army Chief Survives Assassination Attempt

General Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid
By Harun Maruf

The new Somali army chief, General Ahmed Mohamed Jimale Irfid, has survived an assassination attempt after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle near his convoy close to the Somali Defense Ministry in Mogadishu, witnesses said.

Witnesses and officials told VOA reporter Abdulkadir Mohamed Abdulle that nine people were killed in the explosion. Most of the victims were said to be civilians who were passengers of a vehicle passing by.

The army chief had just attended a ceremony at the Ministry where he took over responsibilities from his predecessor General Ahmed Mohamed Aden.

“There were number of officials in the convoy targeted including the army chief who left the Ministry after the ceremony concluded,” a military source told VOA.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

