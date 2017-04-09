9 April 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Egypt: 32 Killed in Egypt Church Bombings

Explosions hit two churches in Egypt Sunday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens of others, as Coptic Christians celebrated Palm Sunday.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The first blast occurred in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo. At least 21 people were killed.

Hours later, another explosion occurred at a church in Alexandria, killing at least 11 people.

Pope Francis, the leader of the world's Roman Catholics, is scheduled to visit Cairo this month to express solidarity with Egypt's Christian community.

Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population. They have been repeatedly harassed by Islamic extremists.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem when palm branches were strewn in front of him. Days later, he would be arrested and crucified.

Egypt

