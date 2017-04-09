9 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANCYL Disrupt Kathrada Memorial

The ANC Youth League disrupted former finance minister Pravin Gordhan's speech at the memorial of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in Durban on Sunday.

Tussles broke out between police and ANCYL members who interjected as Gordhan was speaking, cutting him off completely. This in spite of a court interdict issued by the Durban High Court on Saturday.The ANCYL was interdicted from assaulting, intimidating or harassing anyone attending the memorial.They were, however, allowed to attend the event.

Durban High Court Judge, Rashid Vahed, ruled that the interdict included ANCYL members "removing or threatening to remove any of the speakers" either before, during or after they have spoken.

Vahed also ordered that the league communicate to its members - via media and social media - the undertaking its KwaZulu-Natal leadership gave not to disrupt the event in any way.

Judge Vahed recorded that representatives of the league were present in court when the order was made.

The organisers of the event, The Active Citizens Group, brought the urgent application, seeking an interdict to bar the ANCYL from the event, saying they feared for the safety of keynote speaker axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Source: News24

South Africa

