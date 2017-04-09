Uganda: Finance Ministry Officials Charged, Remanded

Kampala — The two Finance ministry officials who were arrested for allegedly receiving a bribe of $333,200 (about Shs1.1b) from an investor during a high profile sting operation were charged with corruption on Friday.

Mr John Charles Ogol, the principal finance officer and Mr Geoffrey Turyamuhika alias Tumwine, a senior economist in the Finance ministry, have been in police custody since late last month when they were allegedly caught red-handed committing the crime.

Upon arrest, they were whisked from the Finance ministry building in Kampala in a dramatic operation, which involved locking down the entire premises. They have been held at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja since their arrest on March 27.

The duo appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by Agnes Alum for plea taking before being remanded to Luzira prison until April 13 when they will appear in court for further mention of their case.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on the orders of President Museveni, who later said he had received numerous complaints from investors about corruption in the ministry of Finance, which he described as a den of thieves.

The charges

Principal State Attorney Jane Francis Abodo told court that in one count, the two on January 30, at the Ministry of Finance in Kampala, being public officials in their respective positions, jointly solicited gratification worth $300,000 from a one Hassan Sserunjogi.

The alleged money, which allegedly was handed over to the suspects as part of a trap, is said to have been in exchange for expediting documentation concerning the financing and construction of a power sub-station and transmission line for the Guagzhou Dongsough Energy (U) Ltd, who were undertaking the Osukuru Phosphate Project in Tororo District.

Mr Ogol is separately charged with soliciting another $16,600 on March 27, the day of their arrest, from the same person. Mr Turyamuhika is also separately charged with soliciting the same amount from Mr Sserunjogi for alleged similar purposes.