9 April 2017

Africa Magic (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Day 77: #BBNaija Through the Lens

Tagged:

Related Topics

We take a journey back into the House by looking at some of the pictures, dating back to Day One.

It's D-Day today! 11 weeks have gone by and there was not a single day without tears, tantrums, good times, shocking exits and a little dose of romance.

Five Housemates remain and with the Season Finale just a few hours away, what better way to reminisce about what happened in the Big Brother House, other than taking a look at some of the moments captured in still pictures, for it is often said that every picture tells a story.

Week 1

The fight between Gifty and Uriel on Day One rocked the House. Tensions were high and the Housemates were still unsure of who to trust and this ended up in fight between the two Housemates.

Week 2

We saw the first Evictions, that of Soma and Miyonse, which resulted in shock and tears.

Week 3

In came Fake Housemates Jon and Ese, turning the Big Brother House upside down.

Week 4

The ladies woke up to breakfast in bed, courtesy of the guys.

Week 5

The Housemates went to great lengths to stop Biggie from revealing their secrets, by eating all sorts of mixtures of food, in true Fear Factor style.

Week 6

The Housemates were asked to do a portrait of Big Brother using paint, brushes and a blank canvas then tasked with letting their imaginations "run wild"

Week 7

This week saw the wedding between Nigeria's favourite Big Brother couple, Marvis and Efe.

Week 8

Housemates gave their all for the One Campaign. They sang one of the most moving renditions of the song "Let's educate a girl... together we can be One" for the audience on the Live Show.

Week 9

Another week, another fight in the Big Brother House. This time it was between Bisola and TBoss.

Week 10

The Housemates shot the video for their See Gobbe song, through the mentorship of film director and cinematographer T-Base.

Week 11

This was total torture, as Housemates endured a lot of harsh conditions.

Nigeria

Chibok - Where Are the Remaining 197 Kidnapped Children? Parents Ask Buhari

Soldiers stood in strategic locations as residents went about their businesses. In a corner of the town, scores of other… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Africa Magic. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.