Nigeria: Day 77: #BBNaija Through the Lens

We take a journey back into the House by looking at some of the pictures, dating back to Day One.

It's D-Day today! 11 weeks have gone by and there was not a single day without tears, tantrums, good times, shocking exits and a little dose of romance.

Five Housemates remain and with the Season Finale just a few hours away, what better way to reminisce about what happened in the Big Brother House, other than taking a look at some of the moments captured in still pictures, for it is often said that every picture tells a story.

Week 1

The fight between Gifty and Uriel on Day One rocked the House. Tensions were high and the Housemates were still unsure of who to trust and this ended up in fight between the two Housemates.

Week 2

We saw the first Evictions, that of Soma and Miyonse, which resulted in shock and tears.

Week 3

In came Fake Housemates Jon and Ese, turning the Big Brother House upside down.

Week 4

The ladies woke up to breakfast in bed, courtesy of the guys.

Week 5

The Housemates went to great lengths to stop Biggie from revealing their secrets, by eating all sorts of mixtures of food, in true Fear Factor style.

Week 6

The Housemates were asked to do a portrait of Big Brother using paint, brushes and a blank canvas then tasked with letting their imaginations "run wild"

Week 7

This week saw the wedding between Nigeria's favourite Big Brother couple, Marvis and Efe.

Week 8

Housemates gave their all for the One Campaign. They sang one of the most moving renditions of the song "Let's educate a girl... together we can be One" for the audience on the Live Show.

Week 9

Another week, another fight in the Big Brother House. This time it was between Bisola and TBoss.

Week 10

The Housemates shot the video for their See Gobbe song, through the mentorship of film director and cinematographer T-Base.

Week 11

This was total torture, as Housemates endured a lot of harsh conditions.