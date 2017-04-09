9 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: At Least 11 Hippos Found Dead in Zimbabwe - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 11 hippos have reportedly been found dead in Zimbabwe's Mlibizi district in Binga.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the carcasses were "recovered at different points in the Kavira forest and along Mlibizi River, near the Mighty Zambezi River".

The cause of the animals' death was not yet established and investigations continued.

Meanwhile, villagers were said to be feasting on the carcasses, obviously unware of possible health hazards.

Last year the Kariba Animal Welfare Trust, helped local residents and rangers from Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority extract two hippo calves from holes they'd tumbled into in February and March.

The holes were on the banks of Lake Kariba, a favourite spot for tourists and fishermen.

Both hippos were about two months old.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

'Create Own Employment,' Mugabe Tells Jobless Zimbabweans

President Robert Mugabe has reportedly called on Zimbabweans to start creating their own jobs instead of waiting to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.