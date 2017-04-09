9 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Efe Wins Big Brother Naija

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
Efe.
By Jayne Augoye

Efe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria House, #BBNaija, which ended at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Efe beat the multi-talented Bisola to win the N25 million star prize, a brand new Kia Sorento SUV amongst other mouth-watering prizes.

Efe, an upcoming rap artiste, appeared to be the 'favourite' of so many Nigerian celebrities.

Music legend, 2Baba (Innocent) Idibia, Mavin/Roc Nation singer, Tiwa Savage and 'Mad over you' crooner, Runtown, will perform at the grand finale.

At the last eviction, 11 million votes were recorded.

The Big Brother Nigeria 2017 began in January. It had seen the eviction of nine housemates, Bally, Bassey, CocoIce, Gifty, Kemen, Miyonse, Soma, ThintallTony and Uriel, Mavis, Debbie Rise and TBoss.

Two fake housemates Jon and Ese were also shown the door.

On Monday, all the surviving housemates took turns to thank Nigerians for spending their money to vote for them.

More on This

Day 77: #BBNaija Through the Lens

We take a journey back into the House by looking at some of the pictures, dating back to Day One. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.