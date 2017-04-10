9 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: ODM Summons Ojaamong' and Otuoma Over Funyula Chaos

By Margaret Wahito

Nairobi — The ODM party has summoned Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong' and Funyula MP Paul Otuoma to appear before the parties disciplinary committee tomorrow over the violence that rocked a campaign rally in Funyula on Friday.

The two are expected to shed more light on what transpired leading to the death of one person and many left with injuries.

The National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno is cautioning aspirants against acts of violence and incitement during this period that the party is preparing for primaries.

"The National Elections Board of the party has taken note of the incident which involved supporters of the two gubernatorial aspirants for the Busia ticket namely Sospeter Ojaamong' (the incumbent) and Hon. Paul Otuoma (MP, Funyula). The board has since referred the matter to the National Disciplinary Committee of the Party for action," Pareno said.

She says the Board will not hesitate to take a stern action against perpetrators of violence which she says is tainting the image of the party.

"The Disciplinary Committee has therefore invited the two to appear before it on Monday 10th April at 2:30pm at Orange House to shed light on the incident," she added.

The party maintains that nobody will be spared if found to be involved in such ugly incidences.

