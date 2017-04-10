Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

ODM leader Raila Odinga. He has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of having a hand in the legal battles facing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Jubilee Members of Parliament have accused National Super Alliance (Nasa) co-principal Raila Odinga of plotting to declare himself the winner of this year's presidential election and later holding a swearing-in ceremony in a neighbouring country.

Speaking at a political rally in Chuka town, Tharaka-Nithi County, Kikuyu MP Kimani Icung'wah said Mr Odinga has conspired with Whites to tally, announce and swear himself in as President in Tanzania.

He warned that that would cause post-election violence as after the 2007 General Election.

"We know Mr Odinga is plans to declare himself the winner and swear himself in in Tanzania if defeated in the August 8 elections," said Mr Icung'wah.

DISPUTING ELECTION

He said Nasa could establish a tallying centre but announcing election results was tantamount to treason because it was the sole responsibility of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki said disputing election results announced by the electoral body led to the 2007/2008 post-election violence that caused massive deaths and displacement.

"The Opposition can establish a parallel tallying centre to that of IEBC but cannot be allowed to announce results because this is likely to cause war in the country," said Mr Njuki, the area legislator.

SENSED DEFEAT

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria said Mr Odinga had sensed defeat and was looking for any reason to discredit the election. He noted that Nasa had failed to agree on their flagbearer, a reason why Kenyans should not trust them.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta must win because Jubilee Party has an agenda for Kenyans," said Mr Kuria.

Tharaka-Nithi Woman Representative Beatrice Nkatha said even if IEBC has allowed Nasa to establish a tallying centre, it should not announce the results.