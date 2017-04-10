Uganda: Govt Moves to Regulate Operations of Religious Organs

Kampala — Through the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, the Office of the President, has embarked on the development of a national policy on religious and faith-based organisations to foster a more healthy relationship with government and other stakeholders.

The State minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo, said the policy is not intended to stifle but to address the significant disharmony within various religious and faith-based organisations (RFBOs).

"There are cases where some religious organisations have contradictory beliefs or teachings. Some organisations sabotage government programmes by discouraging their followers from seeking medical treatment, taking children to school and immunisation, participating in national identification card registration and census," Fr Lokodo said.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with religious leaders in Kampala, Fr Lokodo dismissed suspicion by both traditional religious organisations and pentecostal bodies that the policy is a tool to trim their powers citing misunderstandings.

The former provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda, Rev Aaron Mwesigye, said the policy seeks to provide a legal framework to combat corruption and immorality for the development of the country.

"The new policy seeks to establish neutral committees at all levels comprising both government and religious representatives to act as a watchdog between stakeholders," said Rev Mwesigye who is also the director of religious affairs at the Directorate of ethics and Integrity.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, welcomed the policy, saying: "People have committed several crimes while disguising themselves as religious bodies. We all believe in the Ten Commandments and many people disguising as preachers have come out to divert our youth by wrongly preaching the gospel."