Uganda: Vipers Exit Uganda Cup After Paidha Humbling

Kampala — The last team to win the Uganda Cup back-to-back Uganda Cup is Express who managed the feat in 2006 and 2007. It will remain so for another season after Vipers' defence was ended yesterday.

Vipers were beaten 1-0 at their St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende by Fufa Big League side Paidha Black Angels in the quarterfinals, the former's first defeat at their new home.

Fred Amako got the goal, pouncing on Halid Lwaliwa's tame back-pass that didn't to goalkeeper James Alitho in the 25th minute.

Amako got to the ball fast before looping it over an advancing Alitho. It hit the crossbar then went in. Thereafter, goalkeeper Emmanuel Rubangakene made a string of saves to ensure the shock result.

Brian Nkuubi, FrancisOnekalit, Duncan Sseninde, Erisa Ssekisambu and Milton Kariisa were the guilty parties as Vipers slid into ending the season trophy less.

"I am proud of my players. I told them we are David and going to meet Goliath, that's the inspiration behind our success," Paidha coach Paidha Robert Jackson Keli said.

With the league title having almost disappeared over the horizon, this was Vipers' last chance for silverware this season.

"My team wasn't serious in the first half. In second, we were just not lucky, not that they (Paidha) were good, no, we were just poor," Vipers' Portuguese coach Jorge da Costa lamented.

Like Vipers, last year's losing finalists Onduparaka also headed into the exit lounge, losing 2-1 to Sadolin at Namboole.

Fred Kyambadde and Nasser Muzamir have Sadolin a 2-0 lead inside 35 minutes. Ceasre Okhuti halved that in the 57th minute for the Arua-based side.

Despite progressing, Sadolin described the refereeing as unfair after the Caterpillars' equaliser looked miles offside.

Also, Sadolin cleared off the line in the second half to deny Gadhaffi Anguzu and Muhammad Shaban and advance to the final four.

Onduparaka's neighbours, Paidha, will be hoping to do more than emulate their local rivals by going one step better with the West Nile region set to host this year's final.