10 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Journalists Boycott KCCA Press Conference

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — With Derrick Nsimbambi scoring a late winner for KCCA in their Caf Confederation Cup game against Egyptian side El Masry, many were in celebratory mood at the Phillip Omondi Stadium.

That however did not seem to be the case with a number of journalists who cover the game as they walked out on KCCA coach Mike Mutebi during the post-match interview.

A number of them were seen to leave the post-match interviews as the KCCA head coach prepared to give his take on the game.

The journalists accused Mutebi of refusing to speak to the press despite a pre-match press conference being organized by the club on Friday as has usually been the norm.

The press conference having been initially set for 10am was postponed for 30 minutes before a change of plan from the coach saw him extend his team's training session until midday.

Journalists were then left stunned when the usually media-friendly Mutebi and otherwise very good communicator ignored any pleas for interviews from the media that had stayed on.

While an eloquent speaker, Mutebi has often preferred to delegate many of his press duties to his deputy Morley Byekwaso and earlier Sam Simbwa.

