10 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ministry Condemns Eviction of Squatters

By Patrick Ebong

Pader — The Ministry of Lands has condemned the eviction of people from Railways Quarters 'A' village in Lira Municipality.

This follows last Wednesday's incident where council demolished people's houses forcing them to take shelter in the nearby forest, airfield and on verandas at the Timber Yard.

The commissioner in-charge of human settlement at the Lands ministry, Mr Samuel Mambala, said the action was uncalled for and squatters should have been advised to apply for ownership of the two-acre piece of land before any action is taken.

According to Mr Mambala, the ministry had already initiated a dialogue with the squatters to apply for lease.

However, he said they were shocked to learn that municipal council had gone ahead to evict and demolish their structuresdespite earlier plans.

"We were planning on a peaceful way of resolving this long standing conflict between the settlers and Lira Municipal Council, but to my surprise, authorities evicted these people without a fair hearing or informing my ministry," Mr Mambala told this newspaper via telephone last Friday.

