9 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Four Dead, MCA Seriously Hurt in Road Crash

Photo: Suleiman Mbatiah/The Nation
The wreckage of the vehicle in which Ziwani/Kariokor MCA Millicent Mugadi was travelling before it collided with a lorry on April 9, 2017 on Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. Four people died.
By Nation Team

A Nairobi Member of County Assembly (MCA) escaped death narrowly on Sunday after a vehicle she was travelling in collided with a Lorry on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

The crash left four other occupants dead -- three on the spot and another one at St Mary's hospital where together with the MCA were rushed for treatment.

According to the Nairobi County Assembly minority whip Hashim Kamau, his Ziwani/Kariokor colleague Millicent Mugadi was travelling from Kisumu after attending a burial of a football player from her Ward.

Mr Kamau, who was among the first people to respond, said she sustained multiple fractures.

A doctor at the hospital said that three patients were rushed to the hospital at around 8am.

"One patient succumbed to injuries upon arrival at the hospital," said the doctor.

AIRLIFTED TO NAIROBI

The driver of the Lorry, Evans Askari, had minor injuries and a fractured leg, the doctor added.

The MCA was later airlifted to Nairobi as the hospital was unable to officer specialized treatment.

Gilgil OCPD Sarah Koki confirmed the incident explaining that preliminary investigations showed that the driver of the saloon car had swerved to the wrong side thus the collision.

"We trying to establish what made the driver to swerve to the right side of the road before the crash," said Ms Koki.

She confirmed the car had five occupants on board.

Bodies of the four were taken to Gilgil Sub-County mortuary.

Reported by Macharia Mwangi, Lilian Mutavi and Magdalene Wanja.

