Uganda: What NRM Must Do to Win Votes in Acholi

opinion

Ite NRM government wa kwo calo gweno pa lamero," Nobert Mao opined on Luo FM in Pader on April 4 while campaigning in Pader for Democratic Party's Obina Ologi, meaning, under NRM, the Acholi live in fear like chicken of a drunkard who doesn't care but slaughters at will!

In past elections, NRM has scored a miniscule percentage in Acholi. Even when multi-party democracy resurrected after Article 269 that banned parties was repealed in 2005.

The master card of the Opposition was the war, later its effects and land. After more than 1.8 million Acholi were encamped in near death camps, where the Lord's Resistance Army would abduct at will for two decades; hatred brewed in the hearts of people.

After the government, through concerted efforts ended the war, a new war cropped in, poverty, which arrested development.

In 2011 campaigns, NRM garnered a record 56 per cent in Acholi sub-region, people voted for development.

But this development was curtailed by the corrupt elite with untamed appetite for money.

The undressing of women in Amuru over land immediately after the election, the war between Acholi and Madi at Apar were enough to help NRM redesign its strategies for elections. It's true, failure prepares ground for success and 2021 is at our door step.

The election of Aruu North presented a new dimension. What were the political under currents?

NRM did everything to win, including the President making campaigns rounds. The NRM secretary general, Ms Justine Lumumba almost got it right too. She did good to harmonise and pause the conflicts within NRM, but immediately she left, the conflicts raged on. More than four key NRM leaders openly supported the Opposition. Yet this was the Opposition's weakest point, with FDC divided over the death of Kenneth Akena with the suspect Matthew Kanyumunyu from FDC's top family. Yet still the FDC leaning independent candidate easily sailed through. Why?

Acholi, are up in arms aganist any NRM candidate. They silently want the Victims Compensation Act enacted in Parliament and made law to empower them. By 1980, Acholi had more 300,000 cattle. To date, Uganda has close to 4.9 million cattle according to resent census.

Assuming they were not robbed of their livelihood, how many cows would the Acholi have? This and other developments left constant, Acholi wants restocking. The wealth they now have are children and the land which remains unutilised. This resonates in Teso, Lango and West Nile. Education is but a dream with literacy levels wanting. The fact that northern Uganda 'consumes' more than 46 per cent of Uganda's poverty constructs a bad narrative.

If NRM is to make headway in Acholi, a lot of soul searching is needed. At the moment most of them live in poverty. Entrepreneurs who tried to invest failed. The region currently has electricity that behaves like disco lights; the grid can't support even a ginnery.

Two things, empower the local people through industrialisation; provide a powerful power-grid, establish war compensation, give free education bursaries, improve infrastructure and bridge the poverty gap.

Finally readdress the Aswa Ranch question; it remains a source of contention.

Mr Lutukumoi is the deputy RDC of Kitgum.