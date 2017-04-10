Uganda: Kamuli Municipality Parliamentary Candidates Warned Against Voter Bribery

Kamuli — Kamuli District deputy returning officer Michael Jjuko has warned candidates vying for the Kamuli Municipality by-election against engaging in bribery or related electoral crimes. If caught, he said, they risk being disqualified from the race. He said that fundraising is part of voter bribery and warned the candidates to avoid it.

Mr Jjuko made the warning while addressing the press at the electoral commission offices in Kamuli Municipality. "The commission will be very strict and will deal with any candidate violating electoral laws without fear or favour."

There are five candidates in the race, including FDCs Salaamu Musumba, NRMs Rehemah Watongola, and Prossy Naikoba, Samuel Walujo and Michael Kiboome on independent ticket.

The by-election is a result of the Jinja High Court nullifying Hajat Watongola's position on the ground of fake academic credentials.